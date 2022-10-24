Kerala KTET 2022 registration begins TOMORROW, exam from 26 November at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Steps to apply here

KTET 2022: Registration for the October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 will begin tomorrow, October 25. Interested candidates can apply for the exam up to November 7 on ktet.kerala.gov.in. As per the website, the candidates can submit the online application from October 25, 2022. Candidates note that the link to apply will be activated on October 25, 2022. You will have to register first and then proceed ahead to fill the form. Candidates note that the last date to apply is on November 7, 2022.

As per the schedule released, KTET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website November 21 onward.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. Duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

KTET 2022 schedule

KTET I: Saturday, November 26, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: Saturday, November 26, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: Sunday, November 27, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: Sunday, November 27, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Kerela TET 2022: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala TET website.

Step 2: After that, find the registration link and click on it.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on “New Registration”.

Step 4: Enter the asked details to register successfully,

Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: After that, upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Save or download the application form for future reference.

The KTET exam is conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan. For the KTET Exam, the candidates who are recruited as teachers should possess the essential qualifications and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling.