Kerala lockdown: Govt extends curbs, eases restrictions, check new guidelines here

Kerala extended lockdown by another week but eased a few restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kerala lockdown: Govt extends curbs, eases restrictions, check new guidelines here
File Photo

New Delhi: The Kerala government extended lockdown till June 9 in order to keep COVID-19 in check.  

Announcing the extension of the lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared withdrawal of "triple lockdown" in Malappuram district, where the number of cases was on the rise. However, the general lockdown will continue in the district along with other districts in the state.

Check the new relaxations announced by the Kerala government:

1. All industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength.

2. Shops and units supplying raw materials (including packaging) to industrial establishments may be open till 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

3. Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm.

4. Newly appointed staff advised by Kerala Public Service Commission can travel to the office for joining duty showing memo of appointment as proof. 

6. Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

7. KSRTC can operate minimum buses in industrial areas as per requirement. 

8. Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following COVID-19 protocols.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Kerala recorded 23,513 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (May 29). The test positivity rate of 16.59 per cent was also logged in. Meanwhile, 198 people succumbed to the deadly infection taking the death toll in the state to 8,455.

(With inputs from agencies) 

