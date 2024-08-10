Kerala Lottery Result 10.08.2024: Karunya KR-666 Saturday Lucky Draw Prize Declared- Check Complete Winners List, Ticket Numbers Here

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 10-08-2024: The Kerala Lottery Department announced the "KARUNYA KR-666" lottery result today, August 10, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is drawn by the Kerala State Lotteries department in 12 series, and this week 108 lakh tickets were sold. The top prize for the draw is 80 lakh rupees. Check here for the KARUNYA KR-666 results, and stay tuned to Zee News English for the complete lucky draw winners list.

Kerala Lottery Result 10-08-2024 August: LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-666 LUCKY DRAW

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 10-08-2024 AUGUST TODAY: KARUNYA KR-666 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)