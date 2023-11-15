Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 15.11.2023: Fifty Fifty FF-73 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Unveiling the Winning Numbers for 'FIFTY FIFTY FF-73' Draw on November 15, 2023! The Kerala State Lotteries department is set to reveal the outcome of today's draw at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. With a chance to win the bumper prize of 1 Crore rupees, the 'FIFTY FIFTY FF-73' results decared.

Here are the complete list of winning numbers.

Kerala Lottery Result 15-11-2023 Nov: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-73 LOTTERY

1ST PRIZE - FD 772087

2ND PRIZE - FF 185675

3RD PRIZE - 0528 0751 1212 2168 2259 3039 3313 3394 4340 4945 5316 5367 5713 5986 6146 6258 6287 6969 7087 7121 7730 8310 9961

CONSOLATION PRIZE - FA 772087 FB 772087 FC 772087 FE 772087 FF 772087 FG 772087 FH 772087 FJ 772087 FK 772087 FL 772087 FM 772087

4TH PRIZE - 1239 2007 4240 4568 4731 5036 6206 6323 7262 7937 8244 8309

5TH PRIZE - 0368 0422 0486 0566 1552 2044 2519 3438 3846 4403 5070 5191 5240 5440 5549 6200 7027 7113 7140 7758 8308 8501 8739 9085

6TH PRIZE - 8242 0390 2345 9848 7071 1882 1912 7494 7741 9135 9915 5913 2319 2125 3962 7688 6376 4891 9827 4149 4013 4826 2646 0886 3633 6596 3638 3383 1037 7840 3867 5371 7810 8781 8055 9571 3799 7177 2103 0324 6944 7953 0183 6640 1482 7033 6867 5443 6448 9177 3538 3620 4124 9072 9135 9177 9307 9431 9571 9692 9827 9848 9915

7TH PRIZE - 0145 0173 0358 0527 0822 0840 0872 0880 0932 0982 1016 1120 1132 1476 1576 1611 1685 1770 2058 2070 2110 2138 2235 2281 2309 2333 2358 2492 2525 2541 2553 2675 2725 2786 2905 2908 3038 3169 3205 3264 3298 3329 3334 3354 3456 3592 3684 3704 3939 3941 4010 4085 4145 4184 4262 4276 4339 4420 4447 4533 4627 4688 4712 4850 4909 5063 5079 5165 5210 5282 5331 5339 5528 5718 5772 5802 5853 5888 5911 5945 6067 6191 6322 6428 6497 6549 6608 6776 6783 6889 6897 6901 6977 7053 7106 7116 7308 7373 7438 7645 7763 7800 7825 7833 7857 8123 8238 8405 8438 8459 8462 8464 8776 8831 8955 8982 9118 9129 9417 9527 9555 9575 9621 9742 9914 9950