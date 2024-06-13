A amazing story of bravery and will for survival has emerged from Kuwait, providing Kerala with some relief amidst the grief and shock caused by the tragic fire at a apartment housing foreign workers that killed 49 people, including over 40 Indians. 24 Keralites also died in the the major blaze that engulfed the residential building in Kuwait. When tragedy struck, Nalinakshan, a resident of Kasargod's Thrikkaripur in northern Kerala, was stranded on a building's third floor flat. He made the life-saving decision by jumping from the third floor into a water tank on the ground floor.

Nalinakshan Hails From North Kerala's Kasargod

Nalinakshan survived the ordeal, despite suffering injuries and broken ribs from the leap to safety. Soon after, he was discovered by neighbours, who took him to a Kuwaiti hospital for immediate treatment. The news has brought major cheer to his family and friends in Kerala.

According to his uncle, Nalinakshan was in the building which went up in flames in the wee hours of Wednesday. "We got the shocking news around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. He'd jumped onto the water tank but was unable to move. Our relatives discovered him there and rushed him to the hospital," Nalinakshan's uncle Balakrishnan told a local news channel.

He said the family couldn't talk much to Nalinakshan on the phone because he was bleeding from his mouth. "We haven't been able to speak with Nalinakshan much due to his injuries. His surgery will be performed, and we are relieved because he is being treated at a reputable hospital," Balakrishnan added.

Nalinakshan paid a visit to his family in March to attend the annual Kaliyattam festival. However, the happiness of Nalinakshan’s family is tinged with sadness as his close friend and neighbour at Kasargod who was also in the ill-fated building, is missing.

49 Foreign Workers Killed In Kuwait Fire Tragedy

According to the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs of the State of Kerala (NORKA Roots), the number of Kerala residents who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy has risen to 24. According to Kuwaiti authorities, a devastating fire in a seven-story building in Mangaf, Ahmadi Governorate, killed 49 foreign workers, including approximately 40 Indians, and injured 50 more.

The fire started in the kitchen around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, while the majority of the 195 migrant workers were sleeping.