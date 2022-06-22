NewsIndia
KERALA

Kerala man rams car with son inside into lorry, police suspect suicide

In the letter, the 50-year-old man blamed his wife, her friends and asked the Kerala police to take appropriate steps as they are all responsible for the deaths.

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
  • The accident occurred on Tuesday midnight.
  • Kerala police has begun a probe.

Kerala man rams car with son inside into lorry, police suspect suicide

Thiruvananthapuram: In an apparent case of suicide, a 50-year-old man along with his 12-year-old son rammed his car into a tanker lorry near here, police said on Wednesday. As a result of the impact, the father-son duo were seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries. The accident happened close to midnight on Tuesday and the man has been identified as Prakash Devaraj.

The local police`s suspicions were raised after finding Prakash`s messages in his social media account on Tuesday. Police also recovered a letter from the vehicle.

In the letter, he blamed his wife, her friends and asked the police to take appropriate steps as they are all responsible for the deaths.

His wife is a dance teacher and is working abroad and reports have now surfaced that there were domestic issues between the two. Meanwhile, the local police have now started a detailed probe.

