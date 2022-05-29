New Delhi: A middle-aged man who was diagnosed with West Nile fever reportedly died in Thrissur district in Kerala. Joby (47), a native of Puthur Asarikode, died while undergoing treatment for fever as reported by Zee News Malayalam. He was admitted to the Medical College Hospital two days ago with a fever. After his death, the health department has issued a warning and precautionary measures about West Nile Fever.

Meanwhile, all the three people who came in contact with him are undergoing treatment for their symptoms and more people are being tested.

A team led by the District Medical Officer visited the Thrissur district area yesterday (May 28).

The presence of disease-causing Culex mosquitoes has been detected in the area. An emergency meeting was held under the leadership of the panchayat and the health department to assess the situation.

The deceased was diagnosed with the disease on the April 17. He was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital two days ago after seeking treatment at various hospitals. To mourn his demise, a dry day has been declared in Panancherry panchayath today.

West Nile Fever is a zoonotic disease caused by West Nile virus transmitted to people through bites of infected mosquitoes. Birds are natural hosts of the virus but humans, horses and other mammals can also be infected as per the National Health Portal.

