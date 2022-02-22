हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
harsha murder

'Kerala model of terror...': BJP's Tejasvi Surya after meeting Harsha's family

Tejasvi Surya, who is the chief of BJP's youth wing, said that the incident was a result of "growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka".

'Kerala model of terror...': BJP's Tejasvi Surya after meeting Harsha's family
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya today met the family of 23-year-old Bajrang dal member who was killed allegedly over his posts in support of Hijab ban in educational institutions in the state. Surya, who is the chief of BJP's youth wing, said that the incident was a result of "growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka".

"This is Kerala model of terror that organisations like PFI, SDPI, CFI exported to Karnataka and other parts of the country," Tejasvi Surya said in Shivamogga.

Surya further appealed the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to slap terror charges against the accused

"I have requested Chief Minister and Shivamogga SP to not only register FIR u/s 302 IPC as murder but also register cases under UAPA and consider these as acts of terror," Surya said.

"I request the Chief Minister to establish an exclusive agency under State Intelligence Dept manned with necessary resources," he added.

The 28 year-old Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night here leading to clamping of prohibitory order even as the city witnessed arson, violence and stone pelting.

Tejasvi Surya and few other senior leaders of the BJP met Surya's family in Sivamogga today.

The police has so far arrested six people, a senior police officer said, as stray incidents of arson and violence were reported in the city this morning.

"We have arrested Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Ashifullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Nehal and Abdul Afnan in connection with the case. All are aged between 20 to 22 years, except Kashif who is 32. They are all residents of Shivamogga," Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters.

