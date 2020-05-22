Kerala Muslims to celebrate Eid on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, clerics from the community said on Friday.

They said that with no sighting of the moon on Friday and the 30-day Ramadan ending on Saturday, Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24.

There will be no open prayer sessions on Eid-ul-Fitr since lockdown norms are enforced in the southern state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings to all Muslims and said that all lockdown norms and other rules will have to be followed.

He, however, said that in case Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on Sunday, there would be some relaxations. For the past two weeks, on Sundays, people are asked to remain indoors and only essential shops like medical stores are allowed to open.

Muslims account for 88.73 lakh of the 3.34 crore population in Kerala.