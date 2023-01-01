Kerala: Over 100 fall ill after suspected food poisoning at baptism, Minister orders probe

Pathanamthitta: Over 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning with one of them in a serious condition after allegedly taking meals during a baptism in a church near Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. State Health Minister Veena George ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The probe is to be done by the Food Safety Department that has been asked to submit a report immediately.

The police said they filed a case against the caterers who provided the meals. Food samples were collected and sent for testing, the police said.

The person, presently serious, is in a hospital, while the rest are out of danger, the police said.