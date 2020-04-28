Kerala plans to bring back 2.76 lakh Pravasi Malayali from 150 countries: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (April 28) said the Kerala government is ready to bring back non-resident Indians as and when the Central government allows aircrafts to receive Pravasi Malayalees, said a state government statement.

Notably, 2.76 lakh Pravasi Malayalees from 150 countries have registered till now on the Norka website indicating their desire to come back to Kerala. As per the initial numbers, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur districts have the maximum number of Pravasi returnees.

"A committee under the District Collector with representatives from the Airports Authority of India, Kerala Police, and Head Department would oversee the elaborate arrangements at the airports to receive the Pravasi Malayalees. There will be doctors and paramedical staff at the airport for detailed checking of the arriving passengers," the statement said.

The rooster of passengers would be obtained from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs well in advance, it said.

The Chief Minister said that after the initial screening, those without symptoms would be sent to their homes for quarantine, adding "There would be regular monitoring by the Police and Healthcare workers to ensure that they follow the quarantine rules."

“If the Central government decides to bring the Pravasis by ships, we will make similar arrangements at the ports also. There is no shortage of Viral Transport Medium and we have enough stock of PCR and RNA extraction kits. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation has been directed to procure more kits”, the CM added.

According to the statement, telemedicine facilities and mobile medical units would be set up under panchayats to ensure proper medical care for those under isolation. Those who cannot undergo quarantine at home can opt for the government quarantine centres.

"Those with symptoms would be moved straight to the quarantine centres and their luggage would be sent home. The Motor Vehicle Department and Police have been entrusted to make the necessary transport arrangements. Adequate quarantine and medical facilities near airports have been identified and made ready," the statement said.

Notably, the registration for Malayalees in other states will also begin on April 29. Those from Kerala who are currently stuck or stranded in different parts of the country because of the lockdown and desire to come back to their state can register their details on the Norka website www.registernorkaroots.com.

The registration will begin on April 29, 2020, Wednesday evening. Priority would be given to those who have gone for medical treatment in other states and residents of other states who have registered for specialist treatment in Kerala. Students, those who have lost jobs, those who went for exams or interviews can also register.