KERALA WAYANAD LANDSLIDE

Kerala Police Issues Warning Amid Landslides, Urges People To Avoid Traveling To Disaster-Hit Areas

The Kerala Police have urged people to refrain from traveling to disaster-stricken areas. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the wake of severe rains and devastating landslides in Kerala, the local police have issued a stern warning to citizens. The Kerala Police have urged people to refrain from traveling to disaster-stricken areas. Through a social media post, they emphasized, "Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations."

 

Tragic Landslides in Wayanad

The Wayanad district has been particularly hard hit, with multiple landslides causing significant loss of life. As of Wednesday, 167 people have been reported dead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in isolated areas, further complicating rescue efforts.

Two massive landslides occurred in the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of the Vellarimala village, part of the Meppadi Panchayat. The first landslide struck at 2 am, followed by a second at 4:10 am. The destruction led to the call for military assistance when a makeshift bridge connecting the affected area to a nearby town was damaged. The Indian Army responded swiftly, deploying four columns—two from the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two from the DSC Centre in Kannur.

