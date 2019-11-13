close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sabarimala temple

Kerala police to deploy over 10,000 security personnel in Sabarimala Temple for Mandala Pooja

The temple will open on November 16 for the three-month-long pilgrimage season. The Kerala police release said that 24 Superintendents of Police and Assistant Superintendents of Police, 112 Deputy SPs, 264 Inspectors, 1185 Sub-Inspectors will be posted. Also, a total of 8402 civil police officers, including 307 women, will be on duty around the shrine complex.

Kerala police to deploy over 10,000 security personnel in Sabarimala Temple for Mandala Pooja

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have made elaborate security arrangements and has planned to deploy over 10,000 officers in and around Sabarimala for the Mandala Pooja festival. The deployment will be done over five phases starting from November 15.

Live TV

The temple will open on November 16 for the three-month-long pilgrimage season. The Kerala police release said that 24 Superintendents of Police and Assistant Superintendents of Police, 112 Deputy SPs, 264 Inspectors, 1185 Sub-Inspectors will be posted. Also, a total of 8402 civil police officers, including 307 women, will be on duty around the shrine complex.

Earlier in November, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court`s order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple. The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. 

Tags:
Sabarimala templeKerala policeSabarimala Temple Mandala Pooja
Next
Story

Karnataka Assembly bypoll dates announced as parties await Supreme Court verdict on disqualification of MLA

Must Watch

PT8M5S

DNA: Non Stop News, 12th November 2019