Kerala: Rahul Gandhi to camp in flood-hit Wayanad

Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that he would be camping over the next few days in his constituency-- Wayanad, which is among the worst-affected districts of Kerala, having been hit by a furious monsoon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that he would be camping over the next few days in his constituency-- Wayanad, which is among the worst-affected districts of Kerala, having been hit by a furious monsoon.

"For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District and State officials," Rahul tweeted on arriving at Wayanad.

The flood-like situation in Kerala remained grim on Sunday as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 60 deaths across the state which is reeling with massive landslides and severe waterlogging caused due to incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensity of rainfall was likely to reduce in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat even as it issued a red alert for three districts of the state. The districts where a red alert was sounded are; Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

On Thursday night, a massive landslide occurred in Kavalappara, near Nilambur, in Kerala's Malappuram district, wherein around 50 people were feared to be trapped under the debris.

Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government set up over 700 relief camps all over Kerala to facilitate relief and rescue operations. However, Congress leader and newly-elected Wayanad MP Rahul expressed displeasure over the situation and has urged his party cadres to provide aid to the affected people.

Rahul's earlier scheduled visit to Wayanad was cancelled as per the advice of state officials. taking to Twitter, Rahul had said, "The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts & prayers as they battle raging flood waters.  I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel."

Rahul had also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance to the state and the latter had assured him to provide the same.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport, which had suspended all operations on Friday due to excessive waterlogging on the runway, resumed flight operations from Sunday noon.

