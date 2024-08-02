Kerala Rain: Orange Alert Issued; At least 308 Dead In Wayanad Landslide | 10 Points

Wayanad Landslide: The India Meteorological Department of Kerala has issued an orange alert in the Wayanad district until Saturday, which has already been affected by landslides claiming over 308 lives till Friday morning. Kerala Health Minister Veena George shared the recent death toll as the search and rescue operations are underway for the fourth day.

Due to forecasts of heavy rainfall, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and tuition centers - across Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will be closed on Friday, August 2.

An orange alert has been issued for four northern districts of Kerala, including Wayanad, due to anticipated weather conditions. In the southern regions, extending up to Pathanamthitta, a yellow alert has been issued. However, with a significant decrease in rainfall expected from tomorrow, yellow alerts will now apply solely to the northern districts of Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that heavy rain is likely to persist in Kerala until August 5.

As per reports, the Palakkad district collector has announced a holiday for schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and madrassas on Friday. However, colleges and residential schools, such as Navodaya, are permitted to remain open in Palakkad.

The 40 teams will carry out search operations across six zones affected by the landslides: Attamala and Aaranmala (first zone), Mundakkai (second zone), Punchirimattam (third zone), Vellarimala village (fourth zone), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth zone), and the riverbank (sixth zone).

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan announced that a drone-based radar from Delhi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday to help locate bodies buried in the mud. He also reported that six search dogs are currently aiding the operation, with an additional four expected to arrive in Wayanad from Tamil Nadu, reported PTI.

Rajan, currently coordinating rescue efforts in the disaster-affected area, stated that 9,328 individuals have been relocated to 91 relief camps in the district. He added that 2,328 people from 578 families displaced by the landslides in Chooralmala and Meppadi have been moved to nine of these relief camps.

Following the landslides, the Indian Army has swiftly completed the construction of the Cl 24 Bailey Bridge. This bridge, which connects Chooralmala with Mundakkai across the Iruvanipzha River, is now open to traffic and has been officially handed over to the Civil Administration.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the landslide site at Chooralmala in Wayanad. The sibling duo remains in Wayanad.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi described the situation in Wayanad as a grave tragedy, emphasizing the significant work needed in the area. He also remarked that it is inappropriate to politicize the issue, stressing that the primary focus should be on providing assistance to those in need.