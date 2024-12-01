Kerala Rainfall: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts For December 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for Kerala on Monday, December 2, forecasting heavy rainfall across the state.

Red alerts have been issued for four districts in the northern part of Kerala, with an emphasis on extremely heavy rains. The IMD also issued orange and yellow alerts for other districts, as the region prepares for a significant weather event.

Red Alerts for Northern Kerala Districts

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

These areas can expect isolated rainfall exceeding 20 cm within a 24-hour period, which classifies them under the red alert category. This level of rainfall is likely to cause major disruptions, including potential landslides, flooding, and other weather-related hazards.

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Other Districts

In addition to the red alerts, an orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts. These regions are expected to experience very heavy rainfall, with rainfall amounts ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm over the next 24 hours.

The IMD has also placed a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and other districts, where rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm is expected. These warnings indicate the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall, which could still cause localized disruptions.

The IMD’s weather forecast for the next few days indicates a gradual increase in rainfall activity. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most places on Sunday, December 1, with heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated at several locations.

Isolated areas may even experience extremely heavy rainfall. On December 2, the forecast predicts widespread light to moderate rain, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. By December 3, heavy rainfall will continue in some regions.

Precautionary Measures

Due to the impending weather conditions, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a series of advisories for residents. The KSDMA has advised people living in low-lying areas, landslide-prone zones, and mudslide-prone areas to stay alert and, if necessary, relocate to safer locations as directed by local authorities.

Residents living near riverbanks or in dam catchment areas should also take precautions and evacuate if instructed. The KSDMA has also recommended that traffic be regulated and non-essential movement be minimized to prevent accidents and congestion.

Heavy rains could lead to waterlogging on major roads, reducing visibility and hindering traffic flow.

The KSDMA further warned of potential damage to infrastructure, including the uprooting of trees and flooding in low-lying areas. The heavy rainfall may also disrupt power supply, with possible damage to power lines and other utilities. The authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during severe weather conditions.

Fishing Advisory

The KSDMA has shared an advisory for fishermen, following the Central Meteorological Department's warning against fishing activities in certain coastal areas.

Fishing is not advised off the Kerala coast from December 1 to December 4, off the Lakshadweep coast from December 1 to December 5, and off the Karnataka coast on December 3 and 4 due to rough seas and the risk of severe weather.