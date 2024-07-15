Kerala School Holiday: Heavy Rains Forces School Closure In 6 Districts; IMD Issues Alert In THESE States

Kerala Rains: School holiday has been declared for today, July 15, 2024, in six districts—Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod—due to continuous heavy rainfall. All schools and colleges in these districts will remain closed today. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall and issued a red alert for North Kerala, specifically for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating a forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

An orange alert has also been issued, indicating very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Consequently, district authorities in these six districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions today. Due to the continuous heavy rains, district authorities in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday.

In Kasaragod district, all tourism activities have been suspended in light of the weather forecast. Additionally, widespread damage has been reported across the state, including partial damage to houses, minor landslides, and uprooted trees caused by the heavy rains and wind.

IMD issues alert across states

The Goa education department announced on Sunday that schools up to Class 12 will be closed on Monday, July 15, due to heavy rain in the coastal state, following an IMD red alert in certain areas. In Mumbai and Palghar, a yellow alert was issued, while Thane, Raigad, and Pune received an orange alert. Heavy waterlogging was reported in suburban areas of Mumbai amid continuous downpour and thunderstorms.

Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in the taluks of Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli, and Joida due to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Karnataka is anticipated to experience heavy rainfall until July 16, 2024.

The IMD also forecasted light rain and moderate-speed winds for Delhi NCR in the coming days, although no color-coded alert was issued for the national capital.