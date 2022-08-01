Kerala: Kerala schools, colleges have been closed tomorrow, on August 2, 2022 due to heavy rains. After a holiday was declared today for educational institutions in some parts, the government has decided to keep schools and colleges closed even tomorrow in seven districts.

As per the orders from the government, Kerala schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam and Kottayam. Even today, the educational institutions of Kerala were closed in Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

Kerala in particular has had significant to very heavy rainfall in numerous locations during the past couple of days. In addition, the IMD issued a red alert for these seven districts in Kerala due to reports of waterlogging in some areas.

As per local media reports, an orange alert has been issued for Thrissur and Malappuram.