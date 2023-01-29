topStoriesenglish2567019
Kerala: Speeding Biker Hits 53-year-old Woman Crossing Road; Both Die

According to an officer of Thiruvallam police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when the woman was crossing the bypass road to the other side.

  • A bike racer hit a woman at the Kovalam bypass in Kerala
  • Both of the people involved in the accident died
  • The rider was allegedly involved in an illegal bike race

Thiruvananthapuram: A 53-year-old woman died on Sunday at the Kovalam bypass here after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler allegedly indulging in illegal bike racing, police said.

The 24-year-old biker, who was seriously injured in the incident, died in the evening, police said. According to an officer of Thiruvallam police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when the woman was crossing the bypass road to the other side.

The bike rider was initially admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college, but his family later shifted him to a private hospital, the officer said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, she said.

Local residents of the area said they heard a loud crash in the morning and upon checking found the woman dead near the road divider, while the bike rider was found about 100 metres further away in a ditch on the roadside.

"The woman was not moving, but the bike rider showed some movement," a local resident told a TV channel.

Another resident claimed that incidents of bike racing are frequent in the area during the early morning hours when there is no police presence. Police, on the other hand, said they have not received any complaints of frequent incidents of bike racing in that area.

