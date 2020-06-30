Kerala SSLC result 2020 to be announced soon on keralapareekshabhavan.in, here's how to check online

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 is set to be released at 2 pm on Tuesday (June 30). The result will be announced on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and some other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

"SSLC/THALC/SSLC (HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10," said a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result online:

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

The result will also be available on 'Saphalam' app, which is available on Google Play Store. Students can download their result using their roll number.

It is to be noted that Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30 and were taken by over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020.

In 2019, Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6 and the pass percentage was 97.84. Bhavana N Sivadas was the topper with 99.8% marks.