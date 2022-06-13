Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is likely to declare the SSLC Results 2022 Kerala Board soon, most likely by 15th June 2022. Students who appeared for the class 10 board exams will be able to view their results on the official website results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. Earlier, the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 was supposed to release on June 10 which has now been postponed for few more days.

According to the Kerala Board's official data, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates took the Kerala SSLC Examination. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examinations in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions.

To pass the Kerala SSLC 2022 examination, students have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Students have to achieve at least a grade D+ or between 30 to 39 marks to be considered to have passed in the class Kerala SSLC.

Here is how you can check your result:

- Visit the official site at keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link that reads 'Kerala SSLC or class 10 results'.

- Now, students have to enter the details as asked - then click on submit.

- Kerala SSLC or class 10 results will reflect on your screen.

- Download and take printout of the results for future use.