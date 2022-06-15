NewsIndia
KERALA SSLC EXAM RESULT 2022

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10 results declared at keralaresults.nic, here’s how to check

SSLC Result 2022: Kerala 10th Result declared today, check the time and website link here.

  • Students can check their Kerala SSLC results on the official websites
  • Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed the date of release
  • Kerala conducted SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10 results declared at keralaresults.nic, here’s how to check

SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results at 3 p.m. today (June 15, 2022). Students can view their results on the official websites of the Board, kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. Earlier, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the class 10 results would be released on June 15. According to Kerala Board official data, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates took the Kerala SSLC Examination.

Kerala conducted SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, in accordance with all Covid-19 precautions. Students can check their Kerala SSLC results on the official websites by logging in with the board exam roll number and date of birth. 

Kerala SSLC Result: How to Check Scorecard

  • Go to keralaresults.nic.in or any of the other websites listed here.
  • Locate and click on the SSLC result link.
  • Enter your board exam roll number and birth date.
  • Submit and view the results
  • Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Kerala SSLC 2022 Result, here's the official website to check scorecard

Kerala SSLC 2022 Result: How to receive scorecard via SMS

To receive the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, students should text 'KERALA10 registration number> to 56263.

