SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results at 3 p.m. today (June 15, 2022). Students can view their results on the official websites of the Board, kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.

Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 in offline mode for Class 10 from March 31 to April 29, 2022, in accordance with all Covid-19 precautions. Students can access their Kerala SSLC results by logging in with their board exam roll number and date of birth on the official websites.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to check scorecard

Kerala SSLC Result: How to Check Scorecard

Go to keralaresults.nic.in or any of the other websites listed here.

Locate and click on the SSLC result link.

Enter your board exam roll number and birth date.

Submit and view the results

Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Kerala result 2022: Check scorecard via SMS