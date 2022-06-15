Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10 results DECLARED at keralaresults.nic, here’s how to check scorecard if website is not working
SSLC Result 2022: Kerala 10th Result declared today, check the details and website link here, if website is not working .
- Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 in offline mode
- Students can access their Kerala SSLC results by logging in with their board exam roll number
- Students can view their results on the official websites
SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results at 3 p.m. today (June 15, 2022). Students can view their results on the official websites of the Board, kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.
Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 in offline mode for Class 10 from March 31 to April 29, 2022, in accordance with all Covid-19 precautions. Students can access their Kerala SSLC results by logging in with their board exam roll number and date of birth on the official websites.
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to check scorecard
Kerala SSLC Result: How to Check Scorecard
- Go to keralaresults.nic.in or any of the other websites listed here.
- Locate and click on the SSLC result link.
- Enter your board exam roll number and birth date.
- Submit and view the results
- Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.
Kerala result 2022: Check scorecard via SMS
- Type KERALA10 and your registration or roll number after a space and then send the text to 56263.
- You will receive a text message carrying your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard.
- Save the SMS.
