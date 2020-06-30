हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Board class 10 results 2020

Kerala SSLC Results 2020: Kerala board to declare result in five minutes; check keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC board result will be released on Tuesday (June 30) at 2 pm its official website keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be released on other websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Results 2020: Kerala board to declare result in five minutes; check keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC board result will be released on Tuesday (June 30) at 2 pm its official website keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be released on other websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students can check their result via SMS by sending a text message: KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020. It is to be noted that Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Tags:
Kerala Board class 10 results 2020Kerala SSLC results 2020keralaresults.nic.inKerala SSLC
Next
Story

Kerala SSLC result 2020 to be announced in 10 minutes, here's how to check online
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Now China is eyeing Bhutan, claims on this part of Bhutan