Kerala SSLC Results 2020: Kerala board to declare result in five minutes; check keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC board result will be released on Tuesday (June 30) at 2 pm its official website keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be released on other websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students can check their result via SMS by sending a text message: KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020. It is to be noted that Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.