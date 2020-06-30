हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Board class 10 results 2020

Kerala SSLC Results 2020 live news: Results later today at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be released on Tuesday (June 30) on its official website keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be released on other websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020. It is to be noted that Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

- Here's the process to check result online:

- Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

- Step 2: Fill the required details like registration number and date of birth

- Step 3: Click on the Get Result button

- Step 4: Check and download Kerala Board 10th Result 2020

- Get your SSLC Class 10 Results via app

The Kerala SSLC result can also be accessed via the mobile application 'Saphalam 2020'.

-  Schools and colleges in Kerala and other states have remained close since March 16

- Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala SSLC results only to have grades no marking system.

- List of websites to check Kerala SSLC Result 2020

keralapareekshabhavan.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.nic.in
sietkerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Results to be declared at 2 pm via press conference

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: 4.22 lakh students to get results today; check details

