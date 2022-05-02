हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala teen dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma in Kasaragod, 18 hospitalised

Eighteen school students were admitted to the district hospital after they fell sick, but none of them are said to be in a serious condition.

Kerala teen dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma in Kasaragod, 18 hospitalised
Representational image

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl died and 18 others were hospitalised on Sunday due to suspected food poisoning after they ate Shawarma at an eatery in Kasaragod.

Devananda, a resident of Karivallor near here, died at the Kanhangad district hospital, while undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered against the juice shop, which has been sealed following investigations.

Eighteen school students were admitted to the district hospital after they fell sick, but none of them are said to be in a serious condition.

ALSO READ | Kerala Leader PC George taken into custody for controversial remarks against Muslims

"We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from other nearby medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals. We plan to treat people with mild issues there and those with serious conditions will be shifted to the district hospital," District Medical Officer, AV Ramdas, told the media.

Meanwhile, Minister MV Govindan visited the students undergoing treatment at the hospital and said the state government will ensure that quality food is served in hotels across the state.

"The government will conduct inspections across the state to ensure that the food served at restaurants is of good quality," the minister said.

According to sources, the juice shop was situated near a Tuition centre.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaKerala girlKasaragod districtKasaragodfood poisioning
Next
Story

Delhi weather update: Rainfall, dust storm likely in national capital today - Check IMD’s full prediction here

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Khabren Khatakhat: Akhand Jyoti will burn in Kedarnath Dham