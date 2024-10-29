Advertisement
Kerala Temple Fireworks Explosion: Over 150 Injured During Temple Festival; Watch Video

Kerala Temple Blast: The injured have been transported to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.

Last Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 08:01 AM IST
In a tragic incident, over 150 people were injured when a fireworks went out of control leading to a massive explosion during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kerala late Monday. According to police, eight people were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.
 
The injured have been transported to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, according to reports. The accident is believed to have happened when a fireworks storage facility near the Veerarkavu Temple caught fire around midnight. 

Senior district officials, including the collector and district police chief, arrived at the scene and necessary steps were taken to ensure safety of devotees.

The incident occurred at the Anhoottambalam Veerarkavu temple in Neeleswaram between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Reports indicate that fireworks, stored for the Kaliyattu festival, ignited, leading to an explosion. It is suspected that sparks from nearby firecrackers might have reached the storage area, setting off the blast.

District Collector Inbasekhar K informed the media that the fireworks were stored without the required permissions, and safety protocols were not followed. There was insufficient distance between the storage area and the spot where the fireworks were ignited.

