Kerala to continue with Sunday lockdown, daily COVID case crosses 30,000

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the state will continue with Sunday lockdown.

An exemption was given in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks by the state government.

Kerala logged more than 30,000 cases of new infections during the period, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Kerala (Thursday) reported 30,007 new COVID-19 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths, as per the state health department. With this, the test positivity rate in the state is at 18.03 per cent. The total cases in the country jumped to 3,26,03,188 including 3,44,899 active cases. The Union ministry informed that the recovery rate currently stands at 97.60 per cent.

However, the total fatalities to date in the country due to this virus escalated to 4,36,861 where Kerala reported 162 deaths and Maharashtra reported 159 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

