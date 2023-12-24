trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702475
CHRISTMAS 2023

Kerala To Kashmir, Nation Glows With Vibrant Lights On Christmas Eve - Watch

The nation glows with the radiance of sparkling lights and candles, creating a festive ambiance on Christmas Eve.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Kerala To Kashmir, Nation Glows With Vibrant Lights On Christmas Eve - Watch Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Christmas is a holiday celebrated worldwide, which is associated with warmth, joy, and goodwill. It is celebrated on December 25th and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. On the enchanting evening of Christmas Eve, the entire nation came alive with a radiant glow as churches across the country adorned themselves with a dazzling array of sparkling lights and flickering candles in anticipation of the joyous occasion of Jesus Christ's birthday. 

From the Holy Family Catholic Church in the heart of Srinagar to the lively streets of Kochi in the southern reaches of Kerala, the nation resonated with the spirit of Christmas, transforming into a spectacle of resplendent lights that illuminated the festive celebrations from north to south. 

Meanwhile, with the Christmas holiday clubbed with the weekend, people took a chance to celebrate the festival at their nearest tourist hot spot which in turn resulted in long jams at several areas including Manali and Shimala which is generally the spot for Delhi-NCR people for short vacation.

The Koyembedu area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy traffic jams on Christmas eve and people flocked to Marina Beach on the weekend, ahead of Christmas.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also marked the occasion of Jesus Christ by creating a sand sculpture of Santa Claus using onions at Puri's Blue Flag beach with the message 'Gift A Plant, Green The Earth'.

Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik said the sculpture is 100 feet long, 20 feet high, and 40 feet wide and two tonnes of onions have been used in its making.

Christmas brings a variety of traditions, including festive decorations, gift-giving, and gatherings with family and friends. The holiday season is defined by glowing lights, adorned trees, and the spirit of generosity, which fosters a sense of togetherness and spreads cheer throughout communities. 

