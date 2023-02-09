Kerala Trans Couple Finally Welcome Their Baby; Read About How Trans Men Can Get Pregnant

New Delhi: A few days ago, an Indian transgender couple's pregnancy photoshoot pictures had gone viral on social media. The photos were widely shared on social media and showed people's support for the trans community in the country. Several people who did not know about transgenders, their struggles, journey, and transition had questions about the trans couple. Since there isn't much discussion in the mainstream about how a trans couple can have a baby, it can be a little perplexing for people to understand what leads to this process. The Kerala couple in question's journey to becoming parents is particularly unique.

When Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, decided to have a baby, they had to stop their hormone therapy as per a BBC report. For the unversed, Paval was recorded as male when she was born but now identifies as female. On the other hand, Zahad was recorded as female at birth and now identifies as a man. So, Zahad recently gave birth to the couple's first baby.

Ziya and Zahad decided to welcome a third member to their family about a year and a half ago. The duo was in their gender transition stages at the time and Zahad still possessed his uterus and ovaries. At the advice of their doctor, they stopped their hormone therapy for a while for a baby.

Ziya and Zahad's story is unique because while it is known that trans couples adopt children, it's unheard of for transgender couples to become biological parents. Acceptance from family can be a sensitive subject for many people in the trans community. In an interview, Ziya told BBC that her parents were not able to accept her and so she left home and never returned. However, Zahad's parents have found a way to accept the couple more so after Zahad became pregnant.