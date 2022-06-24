A four-year-old child who failed to correctly say the English alphabets was caned by his teacher. Following a complaint, the teacher was arrested by the police on Friday. The incident occurred at Palluruthy, near here on Tuesday and came to light when the boy came back after tuition and suddenly fell sick. He was taken to a nearby hospital and an examination exposed the marks of beatings on his legs. The child revealed that his tuition teacher had caned him for not saying A B C D correctly.

The parents then registered a complaint with the nearest police station and Nikhil, the tuition teacher, was arrested.

