Watch: Woman Hangs out of Toppled Car as it Spins After Shocking Accident in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala): A shocking road accident has come to the fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the distressing video, a woman was seen hanging out of a car following a rollover accident that occurred in the vicinity of Karumala, located in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Tuesday evening. Reports indicate that the woman, along with three other passengers, including an infant, were inside the car when it overturned as a result of speeding.

Fortunately, all four individuals narrowly escaped injury. CCTV footage of the incident shows the car colliding with a wall before flipping over, with the female passenger clinging to the vehicle as it rotated. Several motorcyclists are seen in the video stopping to help the woman and other passengers.

Earlier, in January, a 53-year-old woman died at the Kovalam bypass in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler allegedly indulging in illegal bike racing, police said.

The 24-year-old biker, who was seriously injured in the incident, died in the evening, police said. According to an officer of Thiruvallam police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when the woman was crossing the bypass road to the other side.

(With agency inputs)