Kerala's COVID figures remain steep: State reports 23,500 fresh cases, 116 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: The situation in Kerala continues to worry health expert. On Wednesday (August 11), the state reported 23,500 fresh COVID cases, pushing the total infection caseload to 36,10,193. With 116 deaths reported in a day, the number of people succumbing to the virus rose to 18,120.

As many as 19,411 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,595 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,75,957, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,62,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 14.49 per cent. So far, 2,89,07,675 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Thrissur (3124), Malappuram (3109), Ernakulam (2856), Kozhikode (2789), Palakkad (2414), Kollam (1633), Alappuzha (1440), Thiruvananthapuram (1255), Kottayam (1227) and Kannur (1194), reported PTI.

Of the new cases, 109 are health workers, 84 had come from outside the state and 22,049 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 1258 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,85,480 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,56,991 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,489 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that the news about new variants suspected in Kerala is without any basis and absolutely false.

Earlier in the day, the Centre said that the reproduction number or R number more than 1 in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh remains a cause of concern.

In comparison to Kerala, other southern states reported far fewer cases. Karnataka logged 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths. Meanwhile on August 10, fearing a third wave, the Kerala givernment announced that there will be no public observation of festivals and mass gatherings will not be permitted in the state during Onam, Muharram, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chathurthi and Durga Pooja as they have the potential to become super-spreaders of the COVID-19 infection.

