Palakkad is set to welcome a new housing facility dedicated to providing care and shelter for orphaned young girls and elderly women. This initiative, spearheaded by Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, aims to create a safe and nurturing environment for underprivileged girls aged 10 and below, and women aged 50 and above, offering them dignity, support, and a better quality of life.

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, the philanthropic arm of Sobha Group, has laid the foundation stone for Devi Home in Moolamcode, Palakkad. Devi Home will accommodate 144 residents, equally divided between girls and elderly women, primarily from economically backward areas in Palakkad district. The 42,000 sq. ft. facility will provide food, clothing, shelter, educational support for the girls, and skill-training workshops for the women, with all operations managed by women staff. Beneficiary selection will follow government guidelines.

Commenting on the project, founder PNC Menon described it as a step towards offering care and dignity to vulnerable groups, emphasizing its focus on resilience and nurturing. Alathur MLA Sri K.D. Prasenan praised the Trust's ongoing contributions, highlighting Devi Home as a model for uplifting women and children. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for a hi-tech Anganwadi to support early childhood education in the region.