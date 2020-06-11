Kerala's Sabarimala temple to stay shut for devotees, Aarattu festival postponed further

New Delhi: The Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and its festival will also be cancelled, informed Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday (June 11). He said the decision was taken after a meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board.

The opening of the Lord Ayyappa shrine for its monthly rituals starting June 14 at 5 pm. will be an inhouse affair till it closes on June 19 at 10 pm.

This development comes after Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu had a day ago announced that Sabarimala Temple festival will commence from June 19.

"Sabarimala temple opens on June 14 evening for monthly puja. We discussed with both 'tantris' of the temple. With their consultation and cooperation we decided this. As of now, we are going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19," said Vasu.

"As per the present schedule, the temple festival is to commence on June 19, before that there will be monthly puja from June 14. The Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river," he added.

The BJP had earlier criticised the CPI(M)-led Kerala government for allowing temples under the state-funded Devaswom Board to open for devotees.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and senior BJP leader from Kerala V Muraleedharan had said the move raises suspicions.

There are around 3,000 temples in Kerala under the five devaswoms — temple affairs body controlled by the government.