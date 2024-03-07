Key Congress Meet To Finalise Candidates For 10 States Underway; Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Present

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) is currently underway at AICC Headquarters in Delhi to finalise the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said reports on Thursday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, as well as other senior leaders are present at the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss the finalization of candidates for various states including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, and others.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress CEC meets to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/eqLkbakWkm — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

On the Congress CEC meeting, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible. CEC is the highest body that deliberates on and finalises candidates."

According to sources, it is worth mentioning that discussions will be not held for the seats of Amethi and Rai Bareli discussion today.

Speculations are rife about the potential candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, constituencies previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Both seats are considered strongholds of the Gandhi family, and local Congress units have urged the scions of the family to contest from there, as per the PTI report.

Expressing surprise over the prolonged delay in the announcement of the Congress party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday asserted that the extended timeframe might be an indicator of the Congress facing defeat in the upcoming elections.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections from the Amethi seat, said "Why are people who say that Amethi is the Gandhi family's bastion taking so much time to announce a candidate? Their lack of confidence tells that Amethi is no longer the Congress' stronghold," she said.

The Congress panel tasked with preparing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has prepared the draft which will now be discussed by the Congress Working Committee

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who heads the manifesto committee, said on Tuesday that the draft report will be presented to the Congress president.

"We have prepared the draft manifesto. Now it will go to the Congress Working Committee. They will finalize the manifesto then it will become the Congress party document. Tomorrow we will hand over this draft to the Congress President," he said.

As of now, the Congress has not announced any candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Last week, the BJP unveiled its initial list of 195 candidates for the polls.

Sources within the Congress suggest that the party is likely to release its first list of candidates soon to kickstart their election campaigns, reported PTI.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress will field a total of 17 candidates out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.