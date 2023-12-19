Key INDIA Bloc Meeting Begins; Seat-Sharing For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls On Agenda

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the Opposition's 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc began in the national capital on Tuesday with a focus on reaching a common ground on seat-sharing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This significant assembly of Opposition leaders unfolds against the backdrop of escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

Suspension Of MPs

In a startling development, a historic suspension of 141 Members of Parliament has taken place in two days, intensifying the political climate within the Parliament. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, currently in the capital to meet PM Modi, voiced her concern, stating, "The voices of the people have been choked," and criticized the suspension as a "mockery of democracy."

Mamata Banerjee On India Bloc Unity And Seat-Sharing

Expressing optimism about the unity of political forces, Mamata Banerjee sees an opportunity to discuss the crucial matter of seat-sharing during this gathering. Her perspective on the delay within the INDIA alliance is clear: "It is not late. Better late than never."

Mamata On Alliance With Congress In West Bengal

When questioned about a potential alliance with the Congress in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee revealed her openness to dialogue if the grand old party brings genuine propositions. "I am open to talk and discuss," she asserted, emphasizing the need for substantial contributions from Congress.

Crucial Agenda: Seat-Sharing In Focus

The delay in seat-sharing within the INDIA alliance is a topic of discussion. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

INDIA Bloc's Journey: From Patna To Mumbai

The INDIA alliance, spearheaded by the Congress, materialized intending to present a united front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The journey began in Patna on June 23, followed by meetings in Bengaluru on July 17-18 and Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

Mission INDIA: 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India'

The overarching theme chosen by the INDIA bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win), a rallying cry to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. As the INDIA bloc convenes, the nation watches closely, anticipating the outcome of this crucial meeting that could shape the political landscape in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.