Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Results 2024 Live Updates: AAP vs Congress vs BJP

The counting of votes for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat will begin at 8 am on June 4, as the nation eagerly awaits the results of the 2024 General Elections. Khadoor Sahib is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, covering parts of Amritsar, Firozpur, and Kapurthala districts, and encompassing the entire Tarn Taran district.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live: It’s a reserved seat for SC and consists of nine assembly constituencies: Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira, and Chabbewal (SC).

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Chunav Natije 2024 Live Updates:

BJP has nominated Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind, INC has chosen Kulbir Singh Zira, and AAP has given the ticket to Laljit Singh Bhullar for the elections in this constituency. Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh is also contesting from this seat which has made the fight interesting this time.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Result 2024 Live Updates:

Background Details Of The Seat

In the 2019 General Election, INC candidate Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) emerged victorious with a margin of 1,40,573 votes, securing a total of 4,59,710 votes. He defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur of the SAD, who received 3,19,137 votes. The constituency witnessed a significant voter turnout of 64.12% in 2019.