Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Wanted By NIA In India, Shot Dead In Canada

NEW DELHI: Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.

Nijjar was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Nijjar was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India. He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton City.

Nijjar was earlier declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government, due to his involvement in various acts of violence and subversive activities. Nijjar's name also featured in a list released by the Indian government, naming 40 other designated terrorists.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier filed a chargesheet against Nijjar for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks. India had asked Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.

The conspiracy to kill the priest was hatched by the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).