Khalistani Tiger Force Plots Conspiracy Against India; Home Ministry Launches Probe

Five of the most wanted terrorists from the Khalistani Tiger Force are currently scattered across five different countries, actively plotting a major conspiracy against India. What's alarming is the revelation that the threads of this conspiracy lead back to the Patiala Central Jail in Punjab. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Home Ministry has mandated the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to delve into the matter. Subsequently, the NIA has initiated an investigation in compliance with the Home Ministry's directive.

According to reports, Baljeet Singh, also known as Baljeet Maur, resides in the UAE, Gurjant Singh in Australia, Prince Chauhan in Canada, Aman Poorewal in America, and Bilal Mansher in Pakistan—these individuals stand as the primary architects of this sinister plot. All five suspects are affiliated with the illicit organization, Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF). Their ties extend to Khalistani terrorist Kamaljeet Sharma, presently incarcerated in Patiala Central Jail, Punjab.

Kamaljeet Sharma, a Khalistani terrorist, is actively engaged in recruiting inmates within the jail premises for the KTF, with the aim of orchestrating terrorist activities. NIA has already filed chargesheets against Kamaljeet in three separate cases. These terrorists have been diligently working to fortify the Khalistani network in Punjab, engaging in activities such as arms and drug smuggling, extorting funds for terrorist endeavors, and perpetuating a climate of fear through targeted assassinations.

Intelligence reports indicate that this network shares links with the notorious Bambiha gang, which is instrumental in financing and arming new recruits for the Khalistani Tiger Force within Punjab. Funds amassed through extortion were being funneled out of the country via the Hawala network, subsequently utilized to fuel terrorist incidents within India.