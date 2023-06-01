Khap ‘Mahapanchayat' Extends Support To Wrestlers, Says 'Will Fight Till They Get Justice'

NEW DELHI: A Khap ‘Mahapanchayat’ called by prominent farmer leaders on Thursday extended its full support to the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of alleged improper conduct and sexually harassing female athletes, and warned that their fight will continue till these grapplers get justice. The Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Soram village in Muzaffarnagar. The 'Mahapanchayat' was attended by the Khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Sharing more details, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the final decision on the issue of the wrestlers' protest will be taken at a meeting in Haryana tomorrow. Tikait, who had persuaded the wrestlers not to consign their medals to the Ganga on Monday, made it clear that will leave no stone unturned. "We will go to the President of India if need be… We are with you, you don't have to worry," he told his audience at a mega meeting in Muzaffarnagar today.

A Khap representative will meet the President and the government. Khap and these women (protesting wrestlers) won't be defeated. More decisions will be taken at Kurukshetra tomorrow: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Khap maha panchayat in support of protesting wrestlers in UP's… pic.twitter.com/uTuMAzHNRW — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

The 'mahapanchayat' was called by BKU leader Naresh Tikait on Wednesday, a day after he and other farmer leaders managed to dissuade some of India's top wrestlers from throwing their medals in the Ganga river to protest police inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief in two cases of sexual harassment. Tikait is the head of Balyan khap.

Centre Handling Wrestlers' Issue Sensitively: Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Centre was sensitively handling the issue of protesting wrestlers, who are seeking the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Thakur, who is on a visit to Mumbai, told reporters that the government has accepted the wrestlers' demand for a committee to probe their allegations and an investigation was underway.

The Supreme Court has asked the wrestlers to approach the magistrate court, he added. On Wednesday, Thakur asked the protesting wrestlers not to take any step that could undermine sports or hurt players and said appropriate action will be taken once the probe into their allegations is completed.

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after the khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

Hang Me If I Am Proven Wrong: WFI Chief

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also BJP MP, has asserted that he would accept any punishment if the allegations against him were proven. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Thursday in Gonda district to highlight the achievements of nine years of the Modi government.