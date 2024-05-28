Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised the drug menace in Punjab as the biggest challenge for the state's future. While addressing a press conference in state capital Amritsar, Kharge said, "There is disappointment among the youth of Punjab because drug addiction has become the biggest challenge for the future of Punjab." The Congress president criticised the law and order situation in Punjab under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. "The law and order situation in the entire state has deteriorated. Kharge's indirect attack on AAP and its governance in Punjab comes hours after Arvind Kejriwal took a indirect dig At Congress for ruining the state.

While addressing a public event in Ludhiana, AAP chief Kejriwal said that, "Ludhiana, Punjab: "It has only been 2 years since our government came to power. Two years is nothing. Before that, you gave 75 years to one party and also gave a chance to the other party, and these two parties together ruined Punjab."

The situation is getting worse day by day," he said. Attacking the centre government over GST, Kharge said,"Small and medium industries of Punjab have suffered losses due to demonetization and wrong GST. We will make it simple during our government."

Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah for predicting that he will lose his job as party president on June 4 when the results for the Lok Sabha elections are announced.

"Amit Shah and Modi are saying that I will lose my job on June 4th. I did not come into politics to work, I came to serve. Let me tell you, as much as Modi's age is, my experience in working in politics, becoming an MLA, and MP is till date," he said.