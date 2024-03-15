Following the public disclosure of information by the SBI regarding the Electoral Bonds scheme, Congress President M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called for a thorough investigation into the electoral bonds program and insisted that the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) bank accounts should be suspended until the investigation. He highlighted that the ruling party has benefited by Rs 6,060 crore over a span of five years. Kharge suspected the potential pattern of multiple companies bought electoral bonds shortly after being subjected to raids by central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, reported PTI.

He further claimed that BJP collected crores through the scheme while Congress Party’s account was frozen. "Prime Minister says 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Will not eat, will not let others eat)', but today it has been exposed by the Supreme Court how the BJP has made money out of electoral bonds. SBI data shows BJP got 50 per cent donations and Congress got only 11 per cent," Kharge said.

He also questioned the percentage share of the electoral bonds as of the Voters share, “If you look at our voter percentage, we represent nearly one-third, with the rest, including the BJP, constituting two-thirds. However, in terms of donations, they received over 50 percent. How did they acquire such a large sum? How can corporations or other entities provide such hefty donations?" Kharge told PTI

Speaking about the utilization of central enforcement agencies by the government, The Congress president asked that there are numerous questionable donors. Who are these individuals? Adding that they are either implicated in cases by the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, or targeted by these agencies. Ultimately, the Government of India, particularly Narendra Modi and his party, coerced these individuals into donating more to their party. Otherwise, such a significant disparity would not exist.

Highlighting that the Congress's bank accounts were frozen and seized, rendering them inoperable, Kharge stated, "The Income Tax department was directed to take this action, resulting in the freezing of nearly Rs 300 crore." He further alleged that a person suddenly becomes clean after joining BJP. "Hence, I demand a high-level inquiry, and until the truth is revealed, their (BJP) accounts should also be frozen. A specialised investigation must be conducted to ascertain whether they received funds in exchange for favours or through coercion, or if donations were solicited to resolve their cases," he asserted.