'Khela' Ahead Of Floor Test In Bihar? RJD MLAs Camp At Tejashwi Yadav's Residence

RJD MLAs have been instructed to bring their belongings to Tejashwi Yadav's residence and stay there till the floor test in Bihar Assembly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
PATNA: In a surprising turn of events, Bihar appears to be gearing up for more intense political drama as the atmosphere heats up ahead of the floor test on February 12. Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a strategic move, has instructed all his party MLAs to camp at his residence before the crucial floor test. This directive includes bringing their belongings to the residence, marking a calculated approach by the RJD to counter any poaching attempts. Meanwhile, JD(U) legislators are also set to gather at Minister Vijay Choudhary's residence on Sunday, with a meeting scheduled at noon, where Nitish Kumar is expected to be present.

Political Chess: RJD MLAs Converge At Tejashwi's Citadel

Remarkably, all RJD MLAs are currently stationed at 5, Deshratna Marg, the residence of Tejashwi Yadav, creating a formidable assembly. The plan is for the legislators to depart from here for the floor test, adding a strategic advantage to Tejashwi's game plan. On the other side, BJP legislators are set to arrive in Patna on the night of the 11th, proceeding to the assembly on the 12th. A whip has been issued by all parties, underlining the intense political climate. Notably, 78 out of 79 MLAs are present at Tejashwi's residence, with only 'muscleman' Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, absent from the meeting. Legislators have been advised to procure warm clothes and medicine from their homes.

 

 

RJD Firm: No Walkover

Contrary to speculation, the RJD is not in the mood for a walkover. While HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi mentioned that all four members of his party would vote in favour of Nitish Kumar's government. The whip was deemed unnecessary but issued to dispel any misconceptions. Manjhi emphasized unity behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Crucial Floor Test On 12th February

With 128 members in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly, the JD(U) holds a comfortable majority, requiring a minimum of six more votes for a clear majority. The grand alliance, with 114 members, includes the RJD, Congress, RLSP, CPI(ML), and CPI(M). The floor test for the Nitish Kumar-led government is scheduled for 12th February. The power play continues as both the ruling and opposition camps mobilize their legislators for this decisive political maneuver.

