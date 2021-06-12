Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas: Farmers to hold demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans on June 26

New Delhi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, will observe June 26 as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas" and hold demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country.

The dharnas will be organised to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new agri laws. The SKM said the protesting farmers will show black flags during their June 26 demonstration and send memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governors of each state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday (June 11), SKM leader Inderjit Singh said, "We will protest by showing black flags at Raj Bhavans and giving memorandum to the President through the governor of each state, who is the President's representative.”

Slamming the Centre, Singh said it is an “undeclared emergency”. "It (June 26) is also the day when Emergency was declared in 1975 and we will complete seven months of our protest. Along with farming, democratic rights of the people have also been attacked in this environment of dictatorship. This is an undeclared emergency," he added.

Earlier, to mark six months of the protests, farmers observed May 26 as 'Black Day'.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than six months now in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws which they say will end the MSP regime. The farmers also fear that these new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporate companies. The central government has declined all these concerns.

Last year, even after several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders, the impasse remained. The Supreme Court has put on hold the implementation of the laws till further orders and set up a committee to examine the issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

