Khushbu Sundar quits Congress, says was being 'pushed and suppressed'

In a major blow to the Congress, actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday (October 12) quit from the primary membership of the party, amid talks that she would join the BJP.

Khusbu, a prominent leader from Tamil Nadu, wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi conveying her decision to resign from the party. In her letter, Khusbu said that she was being "pushed and suppressed" by "few elements" seated at a higher level within the Congress.

"A few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," Khushbu Sundar said.

Meanwhile, Congress has removed Khushbu Sundar as its spokesperson.

On Sunday (October 11), Khushbu Sundar had posted a tweet saying, "Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change you understand the difference between right n wrong. Change is inevitable (sic)"

Reacting to Khushbu Sundar's resignation, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "A 180-degree turn is a tough manoeuvre to make! Good luck."

Speculations are rife that Khushbu Sundar would join BJP on Monday.