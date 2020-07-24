Kidnappers try to abduct 4-year-old in Delhi's Shakarpur, identified with the help of bike key

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday were successful in identifying the people involved in planning the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in Delhi's Shakarpur area. The police identified the culprit with the help of the bike key which was used during the unsuccessful kidnapping attempt made by two individuals.

In its investigation, the police found that the bike belonged to a man named Dheeraj who had used a fake number plate in order to carry out the incident. On being asked about the same, Dheeraj claimed that his bike was stolen and he didn't know anything about the incident.

When the police asked him to provide the original key of the bike, Dheeraj started making excuses. The police then showed him the original bike key which they had found in the spot were the kidnappers left the bike and ran away.

Later, Dheeraj admitted his involvement in the incident and revealed that the uncle of the 4-year-old girl named Upendra had planned the kidnapping and had promised to give Dheeraj one lakh rupees if he gave his bike to do the kidnapping.

He further revealed that Upendra along with his three friends had planned the incident as he was very sure that his businessman brother would easily give 35 lakh rupees to save his daughter.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested Dheeraj and Upendra and is now looking for the other two accused involved in the incident.

The incident came into limelight after the video of a mother who fought off two men who tried to kidnap her little daughter in Delhi on Tuesday went viral after that was caught on security cameras. As the woman retrieved her daughter from the kidnappers, two neighbours showed the presence of mind to force the kidnappers to abandon the motorcycle, which the police have now seized.