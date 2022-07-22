Cases of 'African Swine Fever' (ASF) have been reported in two animal husbandry centers at Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district.The officials have given information about this.The disease was confirmed in the pigs of two animal husbandry centers in the district after the samples were tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. An official of the Animal Husbandry Department said that after the death of several pigs at a centre, samples were sent for testing. Now the results has confirmed this fever. In the second center, instructions have been given to kill 300 pigs. The department said that steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The state had already tightened the biosecurity measures after the central government warned earlier this month. The central government had told that cases of 'African Swine Fever' have been reported in Bihar and some northeastern states. African Swine Fever is a highly contagious and fatal disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is a highly contagious viral disease prevalent in wild and domestic pigs and has a high mortality rate.There is no vaccine yet ready against this disease. It is not a threat to humans, but it is affecting the pork industry and farmers' livelihoods at large.