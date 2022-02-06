Killers of Mahatma Gandhi opened fire at me: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on UP attack

New Delhi: AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh’s Asara village on Saturday said that the people who were behind Mahatama Gandhi’s assassination are responsible for a gun attack on him recently.

"They fired bullets at me because I dared to look into the eyes of BJP and tell the truth. Those who fired at me are the very people who had murdered Mahatama Gandhi. If you kill one Owaisi, lakhs of Owaisis will be born," he claimed at a public meeting in Asara village in support of party candidate Anees Ahmed from the Chhaprauli seat.

The leader was referring to the firing incident when gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh while returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.

In his speech, Owaisi also cautioned minorities against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he will not keep his promises once the election process is over.

Sounding a cautionary note against the SP president, Owaisi claimed, "I'm alerting you today that Akhilesh will cheat you again. He is giving a lollipop to minority community leaders that they will be made Rajya Sabha members, MLCs, but he will not do anything later."

On the participation of Muslims in politics, he said, "They go to the doorsteps of others and ask for tickets, they should come to me, we will give (them) tickets."

In an attempt to highlight the power of a vote, he said that just as an elephant is tied to a chain, similarly Muslims have been tied up by political parties. They should recognize their power and break the chains to become as strong as an elephant.

Owaisi also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged, 'Yogi Baba' tells lies like 'his Ustad (Narendra) Modi'.

Meanwhile, after the firing incident, Owaisi was offered Z category security by the government, which the AIMIM leader rejected demanding a fair probe into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a detailed report on the gun firing at Owaisi on February 7 in the parliament.

Live TV