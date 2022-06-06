New Delhi: Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government in the wake of targeted killings in Kashmir. The Sena, in an editorial piece for its publication Saamana, claimed that the Modi government was busy celebrating 8 years of governance instead of paying attention to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. It stated that the ruling party BJP was boasting about the abrogation of Article 370 but ignorant to the sufferings of Hindus in the valley.

"While Kashmiri people are suffering, the king is busy in celebrations," the party said in a reference to the eighth year celebrations of the Modi government.

The Sena said while the party (BJP) derived a political mileage from the surgical strikes, the situation in Kashmir has worsened and Hindus are still being killed.

It seems the BJP is made of a different element, the editorial said.

"These people blare their throats out over Hindutva and nationalism. But they keep mum when Hindus are in real danger. The BJP and the Centre are quiet over the killings of Hindus in the Valley," it said.

"Where did the bombs of surgical strike explode?" the Sena asked.

What results have been achieved by the nullification of special provisions of Article 370 and how many people purchased land in Kashmir, it asked.

"On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (who also heads Shiv Sena) has said that the state will support Kashmiri Pandits. The state will do whatever is needed," the Sena added.

